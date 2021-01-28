Valeo SA (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Valeo SA (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

VLEEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Valeo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Valeo alerts:

Shares of VLEEY stock opened at $18.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 2.18. Valeo has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $20.55.

Valeo Company Profile

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, modules, and services for the automotive sector in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.