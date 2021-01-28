Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Now Covered by UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VLO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. CSFB restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $58.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1,957.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.58. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $88.45.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 888.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

