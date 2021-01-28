Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.50% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Valley National Bank. Valley National Bank provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services through branch offices located in northern New Jersey. These services include the following: the acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits; extension of consumer, real estate, Small Business Administration and other commercial credits; title insurance; investment services; and full personal and corporate trust, as well as pension and fiduciary services. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.25 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.19.

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $11.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 374,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $55,844.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 796,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,702,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 925.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

