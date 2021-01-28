Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by Beacon Capital Management Inc.

Beacon Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,501,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,726 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 7.9% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares worth $180,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 495.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,046,000 after purchasing an additional 38,569 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $2.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,419. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $66.51 and a fifty-two week high of $125.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.80 and its 200-day moving average is $108.87.

Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

