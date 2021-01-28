Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) Position Raised by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.4% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $171.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,385. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.07 and a 200-day moving average of $166.90. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $120.70 and a one year high of $175.00.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

