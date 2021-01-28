Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 36,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $137.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.76. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $143.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

