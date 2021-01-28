Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,368.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 95.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $71.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.80. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $42.34 and a twelve month high of $78.18.

About Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

