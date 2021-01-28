Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Black Diamond Financial LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Black Diamond Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.6% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,049,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,736,000 after buying an additional 1,360,098 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,601,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,883,000 after purchasing an additional 446,861 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,945,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,594,000 after buying an additional 405,326 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $16,101,000. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 833,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,651,000 after buying an additional 298,312 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,394. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.16 and a 200-day moving average of $53.83.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.