Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) Position Increased by Performa Ltd US LLC

Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2,223.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501,625 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 19.5% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $30,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,394. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.16 and a 200 day moving average of $53.83. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $61.46.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

