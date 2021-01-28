Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Lucas Capital Management’s 7th Largest Position

Lucas Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 4.0% of Lucas Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lucas Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 117,752 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,045,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,577,000 after acquiring an additional 84,597 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.86. The stock had a trading volume of 189,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,842,532. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.44. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $49.18.

