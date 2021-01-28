Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 70.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,364 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 5.5% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 117,752 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,045,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,577,000 after purchasing an additional 84,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter.

VEA traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.13. 547,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,842,532. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.44. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $49.18.

