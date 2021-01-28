Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Bought by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,505 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 9.5% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $20,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Planning Directions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 59,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 262.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 11,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

MGV traded up $1.93 on Thursday, reaching $88.22. 9,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,170. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.46 and its 200-day moving average is $80.96. Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $56.00 and a twelve month high of $90.48.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.