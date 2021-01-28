Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,478 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,109,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 66,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 23,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman & Schimel LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $960,000.

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $54.06 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.77 and a one year high of $54.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

