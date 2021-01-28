Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,440,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 31,148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,455,000 after purchasing an additional 391,538 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $42,865,000. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,130,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,865,000 after purchasing an additional 192,672 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,358,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,572,000 after purchasing an additional 190,711 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.48. 3,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,123. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $153.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.21.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

