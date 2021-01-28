Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 7.1% of WP Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO traded up $5.53 on Thursday, reaching $349.77. 153,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,416,006. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $354.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $343.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.04.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

