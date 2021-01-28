Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.5% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 216,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $199.22. 315,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,804,867. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $202.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.48 and its 200-day moving average is $179.37.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

