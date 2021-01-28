Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $3,426,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Finally, R. W. Roge & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $2.72 on Thursday, hitting $198.63. 193,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,804,867. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.37. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $202.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

