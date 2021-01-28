Varex Imaging (VREX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Varex Imaging to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.55 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. On average, analysts expect Varex Imaging to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $30.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $815.56 million, a PE ratio of -36.53, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

