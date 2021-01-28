Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.09. Vaso shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 220,277 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 3.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Vaso had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $17.53 million for the quarter.

About Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO)

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

