Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.15 and last traded at $9.13. Approximately 933,171 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 836,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.84.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Vedanta had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vedanta by 23.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,858,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,123,000 after buying an additional 539,516 shares during the period. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vedanta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,141,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vedanta by 720.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 330,948 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vedanta in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,089,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vedanta by 1,151.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 279,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 257,545 shares during the period. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

