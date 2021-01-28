Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Barclays

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.96% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VECO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Veeco Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

VECO opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market cap of $957.76 million, a PE ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 1.42. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $21.34.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $112.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.67 million. Equities analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 447.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,733,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,459,000 after acquiring an additional 519,300 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $1,636,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the third quarter valued at $1,004,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

