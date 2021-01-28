Velodyne Lidar Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 19,866 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 60% compared to the average daily volume of 12,416 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $25.18 on Thursday. Velodyne Lidar has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.69.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

