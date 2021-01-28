Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Shares Down 8.4%

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) shares traded down 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $1.96. 5,842,303 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 3,554,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 189.37% and a negative net margin of 590.19%. The firm had revenue of $78.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.78 million. Research analysts predict that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Verastem news, Director Timothy J. Barberich purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 218,000 shares in the company, valued at $473,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Verastem by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verastem Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

