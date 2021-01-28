Verge (XVG) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.90 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Verge has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $193.43 million and approximately $9.90 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.70 or 0.00411166 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 61.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000040 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000196 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,425,570,266 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

