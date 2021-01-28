VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,940 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $25,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 319.3% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 566 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at $3,017,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at $1,405,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 10,785.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,040,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total value of $1,209,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,052,623.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,579. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.80.

VRSN opened at $194.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.77 and a 1 year high of $221.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.64.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

