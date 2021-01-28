Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.00-5.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.98. Verizon Communications also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.00-5.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $55.13 on Thursday. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $228.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.64 and its 200 day moving average is $58.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a hold rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.84.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

