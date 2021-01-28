Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 16,288,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $560,177,000 after buying an additional 2,556,891 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,455,000 after buying an additional 608,641 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,451,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,924,000 after buying an additional 14,481 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 513,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,719,000 after buying an additional 18,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 459,068 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,787,000 after buying an additional 223,659 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.06. 18,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,356. Viasat has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,250.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.12.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $554.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Viasat will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

