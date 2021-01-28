VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,286 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $7,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 216.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 149,067 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 267.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 14,828 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $828,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 152,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 19,308 shares during the period.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $24.75 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.32. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.19%.

VICI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on VICI Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.48.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $121,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,602.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

