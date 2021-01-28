VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Stock Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.75

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $46.75 and traded as high as $54.23. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $53.98, with a volume of 5,552 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.80.

Get VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 12th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000.

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.