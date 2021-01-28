VideoCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $7.50 Million (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One VideoCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0511 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $7.50 million and $119,570.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 98.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,823,028 coins. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

