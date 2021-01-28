Vidulum Trading 23.8% Higher This Week (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 28th. Vidulum has a market cap of $124,690.61 and approximately $19,635.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Vidulum has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vidulum alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001099 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000571 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 64% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 49.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

Vidulum (CRYPTO:VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vidulum Coin Trading

Vidulum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vidulum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidulum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.