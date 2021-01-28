Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Sells 6,252 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 482,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,252 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 6.4% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $105,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,409,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,478,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,933 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Visa by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,786,197,000 after buying an additional 1,975,972 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,537,748 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,306,904,000 after buying an additional 558,513 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Visa by 14.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,913,207,000 after buying an additional 1,828,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in Visa by 25.3% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,811,156,000 after buying an additional 2,842,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V stock opened at $194.97 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The stock has a market cap of $379.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.18 and its 200-day moving average is $203.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.63.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.