Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Gap Up to $83.07

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $83.07, but opened at $100.00. Vir Biotechnology shares last traded at $70.01, with a volume of 15,345 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VIR shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vir Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.67 and a beta of -0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.14.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%. The business had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $61,448.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,040 shares in the company, valued at $683,810.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $217,138.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 226,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,093,630.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,744 shares of company stock valued at $2,906,558 over the last 90 days. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 457.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

