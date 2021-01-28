Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna Sells 7,827 Shares

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 7,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $280,911.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,377,766.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jonathan Joseph Campagna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 56,305 shares of Virgin Galactic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $1,770,229.20.

Shares of SPCE opened at $46.35 on Thursday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $59.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.01.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, 140166 cut Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virgin Galactic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 85.7% during the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the third quarter worth $29,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 35.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

