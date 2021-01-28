Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.97

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.97 and last traded at $40.92, with a volume of 722810 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPCE. Cowen raised their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, 140166 cut Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.01.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 7,827 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $280,911.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,429 shares in the company, valued at $8,377,766.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Ryans sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $792,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,434.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,094,132 shares of company stock valued at $56,264,040. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 23.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,098,000 after buying an additional 1,046,028 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 27.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,112,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,848,000 after buying an additional 669,566 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 51.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,834,000 after buying an additional 917,160 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 973.8% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 658,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after buying an additional 597,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 47.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,162,000 after buying an additional 187,530 shares in the last quarter. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

