Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 923,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 0.8% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Visa were worth $201,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 15,008 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,120,000. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 147,792 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,554,000 after buying an additional 20,757 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in Visa by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 27,312 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $194.97 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,779,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on V shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.63.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

