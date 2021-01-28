Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.6% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $32,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,848.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,818.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,769.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,634.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,932.08. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

