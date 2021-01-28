VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) Stock Price Down 9.9%

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) was down 9.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.63 and last traded at $16.09. Approximately 1,535,364 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 2,246,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04.

Get VivoPower International alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VivoPower International stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 61,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.45% of VivoPower International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR)

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for VivoPower International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VivoPower International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.