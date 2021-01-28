VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Price Target Raised to $10.00

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) had its price target lifted by Aegis from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Aegis currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on VolitionRx in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

Shares of VNRX stock opened at $4.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $221.23 million, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.92. VolitionRx has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $5.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.67.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that VolitionRx will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other VolitionRx news, insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 10,000 shares of VolitionRx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,826.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VolitionRx in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VolitionRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of VolitionRx in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 19,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRx Limited is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.