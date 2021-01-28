Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €200.00 by UBS Group

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €200.00 ($235.29) price target by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €183.00 ($215.29) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Independent Research set a €169.00 ($198.82) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €177.80 ($209.18).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €160.02 ($188.26) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €151.23 and a 200-day moving average price of €142.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22. Volkswagen AG has a 12 month low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 12 month high of €179.50 ($211.18).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

