Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €208.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €208.00 ($244.71) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €173.00 ($203.53) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €169.00 ($198.82) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €177.80 ($209.18).

Shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) stock opened at €160.02 ($188.26) on Monday. Volkswagen AG has a fifty-two week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a fifty-two week high of €179.50 ($211.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €151.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €142.82.

About Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F)

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

