Volution Group plc (FAN.L) (LON:FAN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $310.00

Volution Group plc (FAN.L) (LON:FAN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 310 ($4.05) and last traded at GBX 289 ($3.78), with a volume of 698542 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 295 ($3.85).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Volution Group plc (FAN.L) from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 345 ($4.51) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 282.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 212.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52. The firm has a market cap of £552.78 million and a P/E ratio of 58.98.

In other Volution Group plc (FAN.L) news, insider Andy O’Brien sold 15,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.72), for a total value of £42,872.55 ($56,013.26). Also, insider Paul Hollingworth bought 16,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of £33,408 ($43,647.77).

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

