voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) Stake Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in voxeljet were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

voxeljet stock opened at $15.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. voxeljet AG has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $75.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.46.

Get voxeljet alerts:

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative net margin of 66.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.27%. The company had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter.

About voxeljet

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VJET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET).

Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.