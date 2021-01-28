VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.55

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.55 and traded as high as $20.50. VOXX International shares last traded at $19.03, with a volume of 357,038 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.35 million, a P/E ratio of -95.15 and a beta of 1.68.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $201.07 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 0.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOXX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VOXX International during the 2nd quarter worth about $482,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VOXX International during the 2nd quarter worth about $454,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VOXX International during the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in VOXX International by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,392,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,707,000 after buying an additional 54,261 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 306.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 51,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment and autosound products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

