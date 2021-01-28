VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) traded down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.50. 41,828,266 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 323% from the average session volume of 9,878,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on VYNE Therapeutics from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Maxim Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.88.

The firm has a market cap of $377.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 million. Analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 50,000 shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 50.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

