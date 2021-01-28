W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.53

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 1.53 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%.

W.W. Grainger has increased its dividend by 17.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 48 consecutive years.

GWW opened at $370.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $200.61 and a 12 month high of $427.90.

GWW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.43.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

