Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Cut to “Sell” at FIX

FIX downgraded shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $131.00 price target on the retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $157.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a fair value rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $150.28.

NYSE WMT opened at $143.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.66 and its 200 day moving average is $141.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $406.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Walmart by 26.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after buying an additional 2,662,599 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,332,253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,585,496,000 after buying an additional 289,096 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 18.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after buying an additional 1,613,467 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,486,066 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $907,465,000 after buying an additional 101,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 13.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $885,140,000 after buying an additional 758,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

