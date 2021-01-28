Warehouse REIT PLC (WHR.L) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.55 (LON:WHR)

Warehouse REIT PLC (WHR.L) (LON:WHR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Warehouse REIT PLC (WHR.L) stock opened at GBX 123.44 ($1.61) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 117.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 113.64. Warehouse REIT PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 69 ($0.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 126.25 ($1.65). The company has a market cap of £477.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82.

Get Warehouse REIT PLC (WHR.L) alerts:

About Warehouse REIT PLC (WHR.L)

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Warehouse REIT PLC (WHR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouse REIT PLC (WHR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.