Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Washington Federal has increased its dividend by 46.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Washington Federal has a dividend payout ratio of 47.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Washington Federal to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.6%.

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $27.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Washington Federal has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $35.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average of $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 24.41%. Research analysts expect that Washington Federal will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WAFD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

In other Washington Federal news, CFO Michael D. Mulholland sold 1,108,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $5,854,458.72. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

