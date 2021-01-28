Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 25.03%.

NASDAQ:WASH traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.46. 56,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,819. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.40. Washington Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $25.86 and a one year high of $49.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $767.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

